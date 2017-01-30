Rally in support of immigrants, refugees outside Mexican Consulate

PORTLAND, Ore. -- Outside the Consulate of Mexico in downtown Portland, a small group stood in support of immigrants and refugees Monday night.

They held signs that said “Refugees Welcome," and "No ban, no wall." Organizer Leanne Serbulo held a sign that said "Somos hermanos y hermanas."

“It means that we're sisters and brothers,” said Serbulo. “And if someone is harming my sister or my brother, I will stand with them,” she said.

“People are afraid,” added immigration attorney, John Marandas. “They’re afraid of the unknown and not exactly sure how these executive orders will be implemented.”

They're also afraid of scenes like the one that played out Sunday morning in front of St. Peter Catholic Church in Southeast Portland.

A group of ten demonstrators was captured on video screaming and cursing at parishioners, including small children.

“It was a scene of fear and also sadness at the same time,” said Father Raul Marquez. “Some of the parishioners were crying and asking ‘why, what have we done wrong to have been attacked in such an ugly way?’”

Marquez said the men seemed angry, especially toward women, Catholics and immigrants. Despite that, he said church members spent the rest of Sunday service praying for them and encouraging each other.

“Just to be able to voice their fear, to say ‘I am afraid, we are afraid,’ that's a big step,” said Marquez. He said community support like Monday’s rally reminds people in his church and beyond that their voices and fears are heard and felt.

“That you're not alone and we'll be together,” said Marquez. “Whatever we have to go through, we'll be together for one another.”

KGW