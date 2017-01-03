Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler announces bureau assignments

Portland mayoral candidate Ted Wheeler officially files for office. /KGW

PORTLAND, Ore. -- Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler announced his bureau assignments on Tuesday.

“My goal in assigning bureaus is to rely on the experience and interests of each commissioner to achieve real results on behalf of Portlanders,” Wheeler said. “Portland government can be siloed. That prevents teamwork. I want to get commissioners and bureaus to work together like never before.”

The bureau assignments are as follows:

MAYOR TED WHEELER

Portland Police Bureau

Portland Housing Bureau

Bureau of Planning and Sustainability

Office of Equity and Human Rights

Portland Bureau of Emergency Management

City Budget Office

City Attorney

Government Relations

Office of Management & Finance

Portland Development Commission

Liaison Responsibilities

Travel Portland

Regional Emergency Management Group (REMG)

Home Forward

A Home for Everyone (with Commissioner Eudaly)

Local Public Safety Coordinating Council

Mt. Hood Cable Regulatory Commission

Portland Community Media

COMMISSIONER EUDALY

Office of Neighborhood Involvement

Bureau of Development Services

Liaison Responsibilities

A Home for Everyone (with Mayor Wheeler)

COMMISSIONER FISH

Bureau of Environmental Services

Portland Water Bureau

Liaison Responsibilities

Regional Arts & Culture Council

Rose Festival Foundation

Portland Utility Review Board

COMMISSIONER FRITZ

Portland Parks & Recreation

Bureau of Emergency Communications

Liaison Responsibilities

League of Cities (with Mayor Wheeler)

Metro Policy Advisory Committee (MPAC)

Portland Parks Foundation

Urban Forestry Commission

COMMISSIONER SALTZMAN

Portland Fire & Rescue

Portland Bureau of Transportation

Fire & Police Disability & Retirement

Liaison Responsibilities

Portland Children’s Levy

Multnomah Youth Commission

Portland Streetcar, Inc.

Portland Mall Management, Inc.

Portland Aerial Tram Board

Joint Policy Advisory Committee on Transportation (JPACT)

