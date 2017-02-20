Otter seeks to intervene in federal logging lawsuit

logging (Photo: KTVB)

Idaho Gov. C.L. "Butch" Otter has asked to intervene in a federal lawsuit involving an environmental group and the U.S. Forest Service over a proposed logging project.

Otter filed the paperwork Thursday in U.S. District Court to assist the Forest Service.

Friends of the Clearwater filed a lawsuit in November challenging the Forest Service's analysis that found logging and other work in an undeveloped part of the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forest won't degrade the area or threaten its roadless status and its future as a potential wilderness designation.

The lawsuit involves the Idaho Roadless Rule, which allows road building and logging that is associated with reducing fire risk near communities. The logging is near the tiny community of Orogrande.

Otter says that he's seeking to make sure the state's interest receive adequate representation.

Associated Press