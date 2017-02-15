Oregonians in Congress lead Trump opposition

U.S. Rep. Earl Blumenauer (D-OR) testifies during a hearing before the House Foreign Affairs Committee March 20, 2007 on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC. The hearing was focused on "Proposed Legislation on Iraq." (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images) (Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images, 2007 Getty Images)

PORTLAND, Ore. -- In a country divided over the Trump administration, the voice of Congressional opposition often comes from Oregon.

One member, Rep. Earl Blumenauer (D-OR), is even trying to create a Constitutional mechanism to make it easier to remove a president from office.

Blumenauer wants to modify the 25th Amendment, created after former president John F. Kennedy’s assassination. The amendment addresses replacing a president who is determined unfit to serve.

Blumenauer said President Trump’s behavior is erratic, and he wants to create a bipartisan group of former presidents and vice presidents empowered to decide if President Trump is unfit to discharge the duties of the office.

“If you have someone who is mentally unstable, paranoid, delusional, there’s no guarantee that the 25th Amendment could work,” said Blumenauer. “If he'd be straight, if he'd be open, if he'd stop lying and exaggerating and stop picking fights that he doesn't need to pick, I think people want the president to be able to do his job."

The Constitution currently allows cabinet members to determine a president’s fitness for the job. Blumenauer wants to create an independent panel.

Sen. Jeff Merkley (D-OR) and Rep. Suzanne Bonamici (D-OR) have rallied in opposition to the president’s temporary immigration and travel ban.

“Right now, Lady Liberty is crying,” said Merkley, who on Wednesday called on Attorney General Jeff Sessions to investigate the Trump administration’s possible ties to Russia in the wake of the resignation of National Security Advisor Gen. Michael Flynn.

Oregon’s lone Republican in Congress, Rep. Greg Walden, supports the temporary immigration ban. He has not joined his Democratic colleagues in calling for an investigation of ties to Russia. But a spokesman did say that Walden does support Gen. Flynn’s resignation.

