Oregon Senate cracks down on predatory towing

The Oregon Senate has voted to crack down on so-called “predatory towing.”

Senate Bill 117, passed Tuesday on a 29-0 vote, would require towers to receive written, signed authority from a parking facility’s owner or agent before towing.

The bill also prohibits vehicles from being towed unless a sign in plain view restricts public parking.

And it requires towers to release vehicles that have been hooked up, but not yet towed, if an owner or driver is present, although they can charge a hookup fee

“These predators are going around towing people’s cars aggressively and then charging obscene rates for these folks – many of them cash-strapped and vulnerable – to get their cars back,” Sen. Chuck Riley, D-Hillsboro, said in a statement. “Basically, in many cases they are holding people’s only means of transportation hostage.”

Oregon’s Department of Justice received 131 written complaints about towers in 2016.

Riley, who has been working on the issue for a decade, introduced and carried the measure, which now goes to the House for consideration.

“Most tow truck drivers are good and honest people, but this bill certainly helps create some protections so that the bad actors out there can be held accountable, and we can limit damages to people who mistakenly or unknowingly park their cars in the wrong spots,” Riley said.

Another bill tightening rules around towing is scheduled for a Senate vote Wednesday.

Senate Bill 488 aims to protect victims of auto theft, who can face steep towing and storage fees to get their stolen vehicles back.

It requires law enforcement agencies that recover a stolen vehicle to share the owner’s contact information with the towing company; and allows the owner of a stolen vehicle that is totaled to transfer the vehicle’s title to the towing company in full or partial payment of towing fees.

