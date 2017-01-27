Oregon politicians oppose DeVos nomination

Betsy DeVos, President-elect Donald Trump's pick to be the Secretary of Education, testifies during her confirmation hearing before the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee on Capitol Hill. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) - U.S. Sen. Jeff Merkley, U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden, U.S. Rep. Earl Blumenauer and U.S. Rep. Suzanne Bonamici are reiterating their opposition to Betsy DeVos as nominee for education secretary under President Donald Trump.

Merkley, Blumenaur and Bonamici held a rally in downtown Portland on Friday to denounce DeVos and her position on school choice.

Wyden issued a statement opposing the nominee.

DeVos has spent more than two decades advocating for school choice programs, which include alternatives to public schools such as charter or religious schools.

Wyden says investing money in public schools is a "bedrock principle" of this nation.

DeVos also received tough questioning from Democrats at her confirmation hearing last week about her qualifications and political donations.

The Senate Health, Education and Labor Committee delayed a vote on her nomination until Tuesday.

KGW