Oregon AG asks to join Washington lawsuit against immigration ban

Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum (Photo: MOLLY J. SMITH / Statesman Journal)

PORTLAND, Ore. – Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum is asking Washington’s Attorney General to add Oregon to its lawsuit against President Donald Trump’s immigration ban.

The announcement comes four days after Oregon Governor Kate Brown instructed Rosenblum to legally oppose Trump’s executive order that restricts immigration from seven primarily Muslim countries.

Trump said the order keeps terrorists out of the country. Critics have called it a "Muslim ban" that puts thousands of refugees at risk.

The lawsuit is a restraining order that seeks to halt implementation of the ban. Minnesota already joined the lawsuit on Feb. 1.

Rosenblum said Oregon could be the second state to join the lawsuit as soon as Tuesday, Feb. 7.

“By joining Washington, we will be able to share legal resources with our neighboring state and at the same time ensure that the voices of Oregonians harmed by the President's executive order are heard,” Rosenblum said.

On Jan. 27, Trump signed an executive order banning immigration from Iraq, Syria, Sudan, Iran, Somalia, Libya and Yemen.

On Jan. 30, Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson filed a federal lawsuit, claiming the order was unconstitutional.

On Feb. 3, a federal judge in Seattle then granted a temporary restraining order, which temporarily halted implementation of the ban.

Rosenblum explained that she expects the appellate court to uphold the restraining order and it will likely be sent to trial court in Washington state.

"We want to be ready to help in any way we can to establish the permanent illegality of the Executive Order," she said.

Oregon also joined 15 other states in filing an “amiscus brief,” or friend of the court, in support of the lawsuit.

Attorneys General from California, Connecticut, Delaware, the District of Columbia, Illinois, Iowa, Maine, Massachusetts, Maryland, New Mexico, New York, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont and Virginia also joined the amiscus brief.

The immigration ban reportedly kept thousands of refugees from entering the United States. In Oregon, a four-month-old baby was unable to travel to Portland for life-saving treatment at Oregon Health and Science University. The baby is now scheduled to travel to Portland the week of Feb. 6 and other refugees are working to travel to the U.S. during the temporary reprieve.

Trump has said his administration will fight the lawsuit.

KGW