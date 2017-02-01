PORTLAND, Ore. – The American Civil Liberties Union of Oregon said it will file a lawsuit against President Trump's immigration executive order, which in part bars immigrants from seven predominantly Muslim countries.
According to a press release, Immigrant Law Group PC and Unite Oregon are filing the lawsuit with the Oregon ACLU.
The groups plan on holding a press conference at 5 p.m. to discuss the lawsuit.
The Oregon ACLU is not the first organization to legally challenge Trump's executive order. Washington state’s attorney general filed a federal suit earlier this week.
The executive order, which sparked nationwide protests, bans immigrants from seven majority-Muslim countries for 90 days, indefinitely bans Syrian refugees and bars all refugees from entering the U.S. for 120 days.
