NWCN
Close
Weather Alert Special Weather Statement
Close

Oregon ACLU to file lawsuit against Trump's immigration order

KGW.com Live Feed

KGW 4:48 PM. PST February 01, 2017

PORTLAND, Ore. – The American Civil Liberties Union of Oregon said it will file a lawsuit against President Trump's immigration executive order, which in part bars immigrants from seven predominantly Muslim countries.

According to a press release, Immigrant Law Group PC and Unite Oregon are filing the lawsuit with the Oregon ACLU.

The groups plan on holding a press conference at 5 p.m. to discuss the lawsuit.

KGW will live stream the press conference

The Oregon ACLU is not the first organization to legally challenge Trump's executive order. Washington state’s attorney general filed a federal suit earlier this week.

The executive order, which sparked nationwide protests, bans immigrants from seven majority-Muslim countries for 90 days, indefinitely bans Syrian refugees and bars all refugees from entering the U.S. for 120 days.

 

KGW


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
More Stories