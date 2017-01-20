Close WATCH LIVE: 2017 Presidential Inauguration of Donald Trump KREM 4:57 AM. PST January 20, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST WASHINGTON D.C. --- On Friday, Donald J. Trump will become the 45th President of the United States. CBS News will have live coverage throughout the day of the event from 5 a.m. to 7:30 PT. Please watch below. KREM CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment More Stories Widespread power outages impact thousands Jan. 6, 2017, 1:31 p.m. Flu epidemic: state could soon step in to help Jan. 6, 2017, 6:37 a.m. What the Seahawks are saying about Golden Tate Jan. 6, 2017, 9:22 a.m.
