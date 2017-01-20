NWCN
WATCH LIVE: 2017 Presidential Inauguration of Donald Trump

KREM 4:57 AM. PST January 20, 2017

WASHINGTON D.C. --- On Friday, Donald J. Trump will become the 45th President of the United States. 

CBS News will have live coverage throughout the day of the event from 5 a.m. to 7:30 PT. Please watch below.

 

 

