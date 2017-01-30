Verify: President Trump's executive order on immigration

Verify franchise (Photo: Boydston, Morgan)

BOISE - Monday was another day of controversy and protests regarding President Trump's executive order on immigration and refugee resettlement.

President Trump fired the acting attorney general, Sally Yates, after she directed justice department attorneys not to defend the executive order on the immigration hold. The White House released a statement saying Yates has "betrayed the department of justice by refusing to enforce a legal order."

Yates - an Obama appointee who was acting in the role of attorney general until the confirmation of Trump's pick, Jeff Sessions - said she was not convinced that Trump's order was lawful. U.S. Attorney from Virginia, Dana Boente, was appointed to serve in that role.

RELATED: Trump fires acting attorney general in rift over immigration order

Trump's executive order temporarily suspends the U.S. refugee program, bars immigration from seven majority-Muslim countries, and bars all Syrian refugees indefinitely. In addition, visitors with visas from Iraq, Syria, Iran, Sudan, Libya, Somalia and Yemen are banned from the United States for 90 days.

KTVB has been getting hundreds of questions and comments about the president's controversial executive order. We want to help clear up some confusion and break down some key parts of the president's plan.

KTVB's Morgan Boydston looked into it and verified some facts about the order:

One question we've been seeing from many viewers on social media: What is the difference between an immigrant and a refugee?

The answer is: Immigrants are people from other countries who come here for personal reasons, while refugees are a special class of immigrants who seeks asylum from war, persecution and other risks to their safety.

RELATED: Trump's executive order impacting Idaho families

We think it is pertinent to clear up the difference between green cards and visas: green card holders are residents who have been authorized to live and work in the U.S. on a permanent basis. A citizen of a foreign country who wishes to enter the United States must get a visa to stay temporarily, or an immigrant visa for permanent residence.

One viewer wanted to know why the media and others are calling this a "Muslim ban". While the seven countries listed are predominantly Muslim, the president argues it is not a Muslim ban- it is about "terror and keeping our country safe". The word Islam is not in the order.

Others on social media asked why these seven countries were listed. The history stems back to the Obama Administration and Congress previously designating them as places of concern for international terrorism. According to the U.S. Department of State, President Obama signed a law placing limited restrictions on certain travelers who had visited Iran, Iraq, Sudan or Syria on or after March 1, 2011. He then added Libya, Yemen and Somalia to the list. The measure limited visa-waiver travel by people who visited any of those seven countries within that time.

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer defended the 90-day ban on Monday, saying Trump is being proactive in protecting the homeland ahead of a possible attack.

"We're not going to wait until we get attacked to figure out how we can make sure it doesn't happen again," Spicer said. "He's going to do everything in his power to stop every threat that we face in this country and every potential threat."

One viewer asked us on Facebook: Can Trump point to specific instances of individuals coming into this country from these seven countries that have harmed anyone on American soil?

The answer: according to research center, Cato Institute, nationals of the seven affected countries have killed zero people in terrorist attacks on U.S. soil between 1975 and 2015.

However, according to research from University of North Carolina, people from five of those countries have committed or attempted to commit acts of terrorism in the U.S.; for example, a Somali refugee did injure 13 people during an attack at Ohio State in November of 2016.

Trump also used the 9/11 terrorist attacks as a justification for the ban, however, the 19 men who carried out the attacks in the name of radical Islam were from other countries.

Another point of confusion has been circulating, sparking protests at airports across the country this weekend as legal visa holders and visitors affected by the policy were detained, and some were sent back to their home countries.

Initially, the Trump Administration said the ban also applied to green card holders re-entering the U.S. from those seven countrie, though they could get a waiver for re-entry. But a couple days after signing the order, officials said green card holders would be admitted on a case-by-case basis after additional security screening. Spicer said those travelers detained at airports suffered a small inconvenience when compared with the need to assure the safety of every American.

"We had 109 people who were temporarily detained. They're all in, but they were temporarily detained to make sure the safety of the other 324 million Americans was put first. I don't see how that's a big problem," Spicer added.

On Saturday, American Civil Liberties Union attorneys won a temporary stay in federal court. It allowed those already in the U.S. or on their way here to remain in the country.

RELATED: Fact check: Trump’s immigration policy vs. Obama's

Since President Trump defended his sweeping immigration policy by calling it “similar to what President Obama did in 2011 when he banned visas for refugees from Iraq for six months," many people have been wondering what the difference really is.

According to USA Today and FactCheck.org, "there was a delay in processing Iraqi refugees in 2011 after it was discovered that two Iraqi refugees living in Kentucky had been involved in roadside bombing attacks on U.S. troops in Iraq. One of the refugee’s fingerprints were found on a detonation device in Iraq, prompting U.S. immigration, security and intelligence agencies to use federal databases to rescreen about 58,000 Iraqi refugees in the U.S. and more than 25,000 Iraqis who had been approved to enter the U.S., but had not yet been admitted, Department of Homeland Security officials testified at the time.

The Kentucky case not only caused a backlog in processing Iraqi refugees in 2011, but it also resulted in an overhaul of the refugee screening process.

The Obama administration’s actions were limited to one country and in response to a specific threat; the potential for other Iraqi refugees to take advantage of a flaw in the screening process.

By contrast, Trump ordered a far wider ban - albeit also temporary - without identifying a specific threat."

President Trump called for more "extreme vetting measures"; the current process has nine steps and can take a refugee anywhere from two to 10 years to be accepted into the United States.

"When you stop that process in mid-stream and call a halt to it entirely, many of these people... may very well have to go through the process from beginning again because its all very time-sensitive," Idaho Office for Refugees Director Jan Reeves told KTVB.

Spicer says the president will always lean to the side of being proactive in protecting the country and he argued that visiting the U.S. is not a right, but a privilege.

"And it is our duty, and it is the president's goal, to make sure that everyone who comes into this country to the best of our ability is here because they want to enjoy this country and come in peacefully. And so he takes that obligation extremely seriously," Spicer added.

The president said in a statement on Sunday:

"America is a proud nation of immigrants and we will continue to show compassion to those fleeing oppression, but we will do so while protecting our own citizens and border. America has always been the land of the free and home of the brave. We will keep it free and keep it safe, as the media knows, but refuses to say.

"My policy is similar to what President Obama did in 2011 when he banned visas for refugees from Iraq for six months. The seven countries named in the Executive Order are the same countries previously identified by the Obama administration as sources of terror.

"To be clear, this is not a Muslim ban, as the media is falsely reporting. This is not about religion - this is about terror and keeping our country safe. There are over 40 different countries worldwide that are majority Muslim that are not affected by this order.

"We will again be issuing visas to all countries once we are sure we have reviewed and implemented the most secure policies over the next 90 days. I have tremendous feeling for the people involved in this horrific humanitarian crisis in Syria. My first priority will always be to protect and serve our country, but as President I will find ways to help all those who are suffering."

Idaho's congressional delegation supports the president's intention and policy to secure our borders and protect the American people, but overwhelmingly, they do not necessarily agree with the way the order is being executed. View their statements here.

KTVB