The presidential inauguration of Donald J. Trump as our nation's 45th president will take place in Washington D.C. on Jan. 20, 2017.

The 58th presidential inauguration won't just bring well-wishers to town -- but protests the day before, the day of and the day after the event.

This guide will have various details needed for both D.C. Metro area residents and tourists visiting the city that weekend.

INAUGURATION EVENTS

SCHEDULE OF EVENTS: If you have tickets, you can celebrate the inauguration of Trump with a welcome celebration at the Lincoln Memorial on Jan. 19 in addition to the events on Jan. 20. A full official schedule can be found here.

INAUGURAL BALLS: Glitz and glam with celebrities and Washington's elite at a number of official inaugural balls. Dress codes are mandated and normally black-tie, so be sure to know what you'll need to wear

PARADE: The parade for Donald Trump will be along Pennsylvania Avenue downtown. Expect road closures in the area and tight security.

PROTESTS & RALLIES

Several protests and rallies are planned throughout the weekend --- the biggest being the Million Women March on Jan. 21.

According to the National Park Service, the agency has given out 9 different permits for groups that plan to hold demonstrations on park-managed land.

The group #DisruptJ20 is planning to march from Union Station to McPherson Square, while a group of bikers named, "Let America Hear US, Roar for TRUMP" will gather in support of Trump at Dupont Circle.

SECURITY

Security will be even more beefed up for this inauguration as planners are expecting far more protestors than in the past, including thousands at the Navy Memorial, right along the parade route.

Large, threatening signs are banned, as well as any kind of poles to support them. The Secret Service says it's also prepared to counter any effort to stop the motorcade.

Three thousand police officers from around the country will be assisting with security for the inauguration. They are expected to arrive in town on January 18.

TRANSPORTATION

METRO AND RAILS: Metrorail service will begin at 4 a.m. and end at midnight. Riders should prepare to pay extra. Peak fares will be in effect from 4 a.m until 9 p.m. Due to tight security, some stations will be closed.

DRIVING AND ROAD CLOSURES: Road closures will be in effect from as early as Wednesday, Jan.18 and will be lifted by Jan. 22. Most of the road closures are along the parade route on Pennsylvania Avenue, but it's across a wide area downtown. A full list of road closures.

PARKING: Thinking about driving to the District for the Inauguration. Short answer: don’t do it. Don't drive into the District. Don't try to park your car. For more on parking, click here.

BIKE SHARE & STREETCARS: The District Department of Transportation will operate D.C. Streetcar, the D.C. Circulator and Capital Bikeshare throughout the inauguration. Click here for more.

ACCOMMODATIONS

RENTALS & AIRBNB: Whether you're renting your home out or trying to find a place to stay for the Inauguration, there's good news for you. Jan. 20 is the biggest day Airbnb has seen in D.C. Capitol Hill, Columbia Heights, the H Street Corridor, Shaw and Adam’s Morgan are among the most popular neighborhoods. For more on Airbnb rentals and information, click here.

CAMPING: If you're looking for an alternative option for accommodations, many local campgrounds are open to campers.

Montgomery County parks have also opened old bunkhouses that sleep 24 from $435 to $520. You can find information here on that here.

HOTELS: Many of D.C.'s hotels are already sold out although there are options for hotels in D.C.'s suburbs. You could also stay in Baltimore which is about an hour drive from D.C.

But if you're looking for the creme de la creme, you could try one of these most outlandish stays.

WEATHER

The weather pattern turns mild again next week. Right now Inauguration Day looks warm with highs 55 – 60 with a chance of a shower. Our First Alert Weather Team will be tracking the weather for the inauguration, you can find the latest forecast here.

Historically, the weather has sometimes created havoc on Inauguration Day. The coldest inauguration was in 1985.

THINGS TO DO IN D.C.

If you're coming in from out of town, there's lots to do in D.C. despite some closures of roads and public transportation.

Many of the free museums will be open and some of the best restaurants are in D.C. Locals can also find many non-inauguration events in the city.

Some D.C. restaurants are even donating inauguration profits to charities.

