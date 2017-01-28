Judge grants temporary stay in Trump refugee order

Protesters gather at JFK International Airport's Terminal 4 to demonstrate against US President Donald Trump's executive order, on January 28, 2017, in New York (Photo: BRYAN R. SMITH/AFP/Getty Images)

A federal judge in New York has granted a stay order on President Donald Trump's executive order temporarily restricting entry to the U.S. by those from seven predominantly Muslim countries, the American Civil Liberties Union said.

The stay blocks anyone with a valid visa being detained or stranded at airports from being deported, lawyers for the group said. They do not have to be released from detention.

"Stay is granted," ACLU Voting Rights Project Director Dale Ho said on Twitter. "Stay is national."

Crowds outside federal court in Brooklyn cheered the news. The ACLU said the judge ordered a list of detainees to be provided, and said it would go through the names and ensure they are released.

"But the critical point tonight is no one can be sent back to one of these countries," attorney Lee Gelernt, deputy director of the ACLU Immigrants' Rights Project, said.

The order signed by Trump on Friday puts in place a 120-day hold on entry of refugees to the U.S., and indefinitely suspends the admission of Syrian refugees until the president is satisfied that changes have been made.

It also suspends entry for 90 days from certain nations based on statute related to the Visa Waiver Program. The most recent version of that program lists Iraq, Syria, Iran, Sudan, Libya, Somalia, and Yemen.

Critics blasted the order as "Muslim ban," which Trump has denied. Trump said the order was necessary to keep foreign terrorists out of the U.S. The president on the campaign trail and after taking office called for "extreme vetting" of some entering the country.

Saturday's stay was the first time a judge blocked parts of one of Trump's executive orders since he took office last week. Other orders have included building a wall on the Mexico border, blocking federal funds to "sanctuary cities" and deferring Obamacare requirements.

Protests erupted in several airports across the U.S. Saturday over the executive order, which turned into celebrations after the stay was granted. Demonstrators at a terminal at Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport chanted "USA! USA!"

The ACLU had filed a lawsuit on behalf of two Iraqi refugees who were detained after arriving at New York's John F. Kennedy Airport following the order. They were later released, and a senior Trump administration official said waivers would be granted.

The ACLU then said it was seeking "a national stay that would block the deportation of all people stranded in U.S. airports under President Trump's new Muslim ban."

Anthony Romero, executive director of the ACLU, said Trump's order would have caused people with valid visas and green cards to be turned back to Iraq, Iran and other countries. He told MSNBC the group believes around 200 people will be directly affected by Saturday's stay.

"Clearly this is just the first day of what will be a very long battle," Romero said.

Earlier Saturday, some Republicans called Trump's order too broad.

Arizona Sen. Jeff Flake said "it's unacceptable when even legal permanent residents are being detained or turned away at airports and ports of entry," and Nebraska Sen. Ben Sasse said it could fuel perceptions among extremists that the U.S. is anti-Muslim.

Hillary Clinton also weighed in, and in a Tweet said of the travel and refugee restrictions: "This is not who we are."

I stand with the people gathered across the country tonight defending our values & our Constitution. This is not who we are. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) January 29, 2017

The order prevents removal of those with approved refugee applications as part of the U.S. Refugee Admissions Program, those with valid visas "and other individuals from Iraq, Syria, Iran, Sudan, Libya, Somalia, and Yemen legally authorized to enter the United States."

"The courts work the way they're supposed to work in our country," Gelernt, the ACLU lawyer said. "The president could not override the courts."

