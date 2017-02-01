A day of drama unfolds on Capitol Hill

U.S. Sen. Patty Murray (D-WA) speaks during a confirmation hearing of Health and Human Services Secretary Nominee Rep. Tom Price (R-GA) January 18, 2017 on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC. Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images (Photo: Alex Wong, Custom)

It was a day with drama on Capitol Hill revolving around the confirmation hearings still underway for President Donald Trump’s cabinet picks.

Day starts with unprecedented move by Republicans

Senate Republicans on the Finance Committee took the unprecedented step of suspending the rules to advance Treasury nominee Steve Mnuchin and Health and Human Services Secretary nominee Rep. Tom Price out of committee, without Democrats present.

Senate Democrats boycotted the vote yesterday, citing new ethical concerns and questions they wanted answered, before the nominees moved before the full Senate.

“I am disappointed Finance Committee Republicans broke committee rules to force through these two nominees who have not yet answered important questions about recently revealed ethics problems,” said Sen. Maria Cantwell, D-Wash., who sits on the Finance Committee.

Democrats on the committee earlier in the day sent Chairman Sen. Orrin Hatch, R-Utah, a letter, detailing their concerns.

“This is hardly the first time a nominee deemed to be controversial has come before this committee,” Hatch said in a statement posted online.

“We took some unprecedented actions today due to the unprecedented obstruction on the part of our colleagues,” he said referring to the boycott.

Education Secretary confirmation in limbo

The confirmation of Trump’s pick for Education Secretary, Besty DeVos, could be in jeopardy, after two Senate Republicans announced they would oppose her nomination.

Sen. Susan Collins of Maine and Sen. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska announced Wednesday they will not vote for DeVos, citing concerns about her lack of experience in public schools.

Related: Education Hearing erupts into partisan debate via New York Times

With the Senate controlled by Republicans 52-48, it would take only one additional Republican to break ranks. In a 50-50 split, Vice President Mike Pence would be the tie-breaking vote, which Politico reports is unprecedented.

DeVos, a vocal proponent of charter schools and school choice, has faced intense scrutiny by Senate Democrats including Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., ranking member on the Health and Education Committee.

Related: Senator Murray’s question raises concerns of DeVos plagiarism

Related: Senator Murray question pulled from industry group fact sheet, without proper citation via CNN

White House press secretary Sean Spicer meanwhile says he’s “100 percent confident she will be the next Secretary of Education.”

The vote is expected to happen next week.

Going Nuclear?

Trump endorsed the use of the so-called nuclear option if Senate Democrats try to block his Supreme Court pick, Judge Neil Gorsuch.

“We want to have him go through an elegant process, as opposed to a demeaning process,” Trump said at the White House. “If we end up with that gridlock I would say, 'If you can, (Senate Majority Leader) Mitch (McConnell), go nuclear.'”

Senate Democrats have promised a fight, after Republicans blocked President Barack Obama’s choice Judge Merrick Garland last year.

"This is a seat that was stolen from the former President Obama, that has never been done in U.S. history before,” Sen. Jeff Merkley, D-Oregon, told NBC News.

If Senate Democrats filibuster, it would take 60 votes to invoke cloture, or end the filibuster.

The “nuclear option” would eliminate the filibuster, allowing for confirmation to occur with just a simple majority.

Related: The nuclear option explained

Senate Democrats used the procedural maneuver in 2013 to advance Obama’s appointments to the executive branch and lower level courts, following Republican efforts to block nominees.

The Supreme Court was not included in the change a few years ago.

McConnell has said it’s “too early” to talk about applying the nuclear option to Supreme Court Nominees, according to USA Today.

Related: How the fight has played out in the past

Sen. Murray said in a statement Wednesday she opposes any rule change that would allow nominees to be “jammed through.”

“It’s appalling that President Trump, who has already shown such disdain for the law and the Constitution in the first few days of his presidency, would try to give orders on how the Senate should proceed with something as important as a lifetime appointment to the Supreme Court of the United States,” said Murray.

Copyright 2017 KING