21 workers fired for taking part in 'Day Without Immigrants' protest

LEXINGTON COUNTY, South Carolina -- Twenty-one people were fired from a South Carolina company after taking part in the Day Without Immigrants protest.

The movement closed restaurants and shops across the country to show the contributions immigrants have on the American workforce.

Juvenito Quintana and 20 others all missed work on February 16. The next day, they got a letter from Encore Boat Builders LLC in Lexington.

The letter said they were being terminated for no-show/ no-call-in. Their last day listed was February 16, the day of the protest.

Quintana says some employees got calls from management the day before telling them not to miss or else they'd lose their job. That's why he said a lot didn't call in, for fear.

Most of the employees had been working there for years and have small children. Quintana is a permanent resident and feels like the termination was unfair.

Melissa Burnette is an employment attorney and says South Carolina is a right-to-work state where employers can make those kinds of decisions.

"Some employers are more supportive and would not have terminated the employees but some employers have the right to do that" she said.

WLTX reached out to Encore Boat Builders but they declined to comment.

The families are now looking for other jobs after they picked up their last checks on Friday.

