N. Idaho lawmaker attracts supporters after punishment

House chambers at Idaho Statehouse (Photo: KTVB)

BOISE, Idaho (AP) - Five Idaho lawmakers have asked House Speaker Scott Bedke to remove them from their committee assignments until Rep. Heather Scott is reassigned to her legislative panels.



Republican Reps. Ron Nate, Priscilla Giddings, Dorothy Moon, Christy Zito, and Karey Hanks made their requests one-by-one on the House floor on Monday, causing murmurs of surprise among some lawmakers on the floor but got no response from Bedke.

MORE: Rep. Scott speaks out after legislative punishment

Bedke later told The Associated Press that lawmakers can always choose not to attend their committee meetings, adding that he expected the issue to be discussed during the closed-door House majority caucus meeting later that day.

The small group was reacting to Bedke's decision to remove Scott from her legislative committee assignments last week after she commented to another female lawmaker that women only move up in the Legislature by trading sexual favors.

RELATED: Northern Idaho lawmaker stripped of committee assignments

Scott wrote in a Monday newsletter that she was "blindsided" by her punishment, but vowed to use her increase in free time at the Statehouse to "run legislation for [constituents] and testify for citizens in committee hearings."

Scott previously told KTVB that her comments other women in the Legislature rising to leadership position by offering sexual favors was taken out of context, adding she meant the criticism "in a general sense" and "alluding to a larger problem."

House Minority Leader Mat Erpelding expressed disapproval of the legislators' request.

"Five members from the Majority Party asked to be removed from their committee assignments in support of a North Idaho Representative," he said in a statement. " I say, let's get down to business. Let's do the job Idahoans sent us here to do. Let's stop playing around."

Copyright 2016 KTVB