Milo Yiannopoulous' speech at UC Berkeley canceled over protest

Increasingly violent protests at the University of California - Berkeley prompted officials to cancel a speech by conservative writer and activist Milo Yiannopoulous Wednesday night.

Hundreds gathered in front of UC Berkeley's Sproul Hall to protest Yiannopoulous, an editor for the right-wing Breitbart News website who was banned from Twitter for a targeted campaign against Saturday Night Live actress Leslie Jones. More than 1,500 people gathered, holding signs that say "Hate Speech Is Not Free Speech” and pledging to shut down the event.

What began as a peaceful demonstration devolved as the night wore on. Protesters threw smoke bombs and set fires, police said. Soon, fights broke out in the south campus area, where an estimated 500 people were gathered, according to a police alert.

Police said the campus is on lockdown and ordered the crowd to disperse.

Yiannopoulous said in a Facebook Live video that he planned to discuss cultural appropriation in his speech before it was canceled.

"It’s not a subject you would imagine would prompt the kind of violent riots you’re seeing now seeing on every major broadcast network in UnitedStatess, and it’s not something I expected to happen tonight," he said.

He said the protests were a sign that progressives have become so "antithetical" to free speech since President Trump's election that universities couldn't even host speakers with divergent opinions.

UC Berkeley joins several colleges where Yiannopoulous' speaking engagements were canceled over protests or security concerns. In January, protesters at UC Davis broke down the barricades and shut down Yiannopoulous' speech.

“It’s not a question of free speech,” a protester said via megaphone, according to the Chronicle. “It’s about real human beings.”

By “real human beings,” they meant friends or family members affected by Trump's refugee ban and a crackdown on undocumented immigrants.

Hours into the protest Wednesday, a group of protesters dressed in black threw smoke bombs and flares at a building. Video footage from TV news crews shows some setting a large bonfire outside the building.

“This is what tolerance looks like at UC Berkeley,” Mike Wright, a Berkeley College Republican member, told The San Francisco Chronicle. Someone threw red paint on him.

Berkeley College Republicans, a student group, was warned Tuesday that Yiannopoulos' event could result in the targeting of undocumented students, the Chronicle reported. The event at Berkeley was expected to kick off a campaign against “sanctuary campuses,” universities that promise to protect students who are in the United States illegally amid President Trump's immigration crackdown.

