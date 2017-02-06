Meet James Robart, the judge who halted Trump's immigration ban

U.S. District Judge James L. Robart presides during State of Washington vs. Donald J. Trump, et al on Feb. 2, 2017 at the Seattle Federal Courthouse. (Photo: United States Courts) (Photo: Mallahan, Kelsey)

The federal judge who blocked President Trump's immigration ban spent more than 30 years in private practice before taking the bench, giving up a lucrative career that saw him representing breweries, energy companies and Southeast Asian immigrants.

"I took a two-thirds pay cut to get death threats once a month, but I'm benefiting society," Judge Robart said in 2008 speaking to students at his alma mater, Whitman College, where he received his undergraduate degree.

Years later, U.S. District Senior Judge James Robart has made national headlines after granting a temporary restraining order against President Trump's extreme vetting executive order, halting the immigration and travel restrictions nationwide, for now.

President Trump tweeted over the weekend that he thought Judge Robart's temporary restraining over was "ridiculous" and said it would be overturned.



"Just cannot believe a judge would put our country in such peril. If something bad happens blame him and the court system," the President tweeted Sunday.

Robart, who Trump demeaned as a “so-called judge,” was appointed to the bench by President George W. Bush in 2004 after receiving unanimous support from the U.S. Senate.

Former U.S. Attorney Mike McKay, who co-chairs the bi-partisan committee tasked with recommending potential appointees, calls Judge Robart "a mainstream jurist, even-tempered, and very respectful of all parties."



McKay, a Republican himself, also notes Judge Robart was an active, moderate Republican who also donated to GOP candidates before taking the bench.

Longtime friend and former law partner of Robart, Stephen C. Smith describes him as "a Reagan conservative."

"He has always been a conservative judge and a conservative practitioner," Smith wrote in an email to KING 5. "However, he has a deep dedication to the rule of law and to justice, and two what is right."

Smith says he felt the need to speak out about his friend and mentor after seeing President Trump's initial tweet.

"(Judges) often times have to take stuff like this in silence," said Smith. "I think lawyers have a duty to speak out."

Robart, who has served as a federal judge since 2004, also made headlines last year after declaring “black lives matter” while hearing a Department of Justice lawsuit against the Seattle Police Department over racial disparities in fatal shootings by police.

“Black people are not alone in this,” he went on. “Hispanics, Asians, Native Americans are also involved. And lastly and importantly: Police deaths in Dallas, Baton Rouge, Minneapolis and let’s not forget Lakewood, Washington, remind us of the importance of what we are doing," Judge Robart continued in court that day.

Trump immigration ban dismantled by government after court order

Robart’s friends and colleagues call him a community-minded man with a special commitment to the young and vulnerable, having fostered multiple children with his wife. Trump’s attack on Robart drew a swift response from U.S. Sen. Patrick Leahy, the ranking member of the Senate Judiciary Committee and who voted for Robart’s confirmation.

“The president’s hostility toward the rule of law is not just embarrassing, it is dangerous. He seems intent on precipitating a constitutional crisis,” Leahy said in a statement. “And now he is attempting to bully and disparage yet another federal judge — this one appointed by a Republican president and confirmed by a Republican Senate — for having the audacity to do his job and apply the rule of the law.”

Robart received his undergraduate degree from Whitman College in Washington state, and his law degree at Georgetown. He applied for a seat on the bench, received a unanimous “well-qualified” rating from the American Bar Association, and was recommended for the position by both his state’s senators at the time.

During his brief confirmation hearing in early 2004, Robart faced little questioning from senators about his history, temperament or views on the law. Leahy at the time complained he felt Republicans were rushing through nominees too quickly, given their reluctance to confirm nominations made previously by former President Clinton.

Trump's immigration ban: How we ended up back where we were 9 days ago ... for now

Speaking to senators, Robart noted he served as an aide to former U.S. Sens. Scoop Jackson (a Democrat) and Mark Hatfield (a Republican) before joining a private law firm in his home state of Washington, rising to become the firm's sole managing partner.

In his testimony, Robart said he saw the law as a way to help people who feel they’ve been wronged, or that the odds are unfairly stacked against them. As part of his firm’s commitment to providing free legal services, Robart said he often assisted Southeast Asian immigrants with legal problems at no cost.

“Working with people who have an immediate need and an immediate problem that you are able to help with is the most satisfying aspect in the practice of law,” he told the Judiciary Committee in 2004. “If I am fortunate enough to be confirmed by the Senate, I will take that experience to the courtroom with me, recognizing that you need to treat everyone with dignity and respect, and to engage them so that when they leave the courtroom they feel like that had a fair trial and that they were treated as a participant in the system.”

Trump tweetstorm disparages judge for 'ridiculous' opinion, warns it could lead to 'death and destruction'

During a hearing last year, Robart strongly criticized the Seattle police union after citing FBI statistics showing that blacks were disproportionally killed by police officers: "Forty-one percent of the casualties, 20% people of the population… black lives matter," Robart said, sighing and shaking his head, according to a video recording of his ruling.

“Black people are not alone in this,” he went on. “Hispanics, Asians, Native Americans are also involved. And lastly and importantly: Police deaths in Dallas, Baton Rouge, Minneapolis and let’s not forget Lakewood, Washington, remind us of the importance of what we are doing," Judge Robart continued in court that day.

Robart also criticized the police union for rejecting a new contract because officers felt they weren’t being paid enough to follow new rules intended to make their conduct less racially biased and more constitutional.

“This court, and the citizens of Seattle, will not be held hostage for payment of increase compensation and benefits to be afforded protections guaranteed to them by the Constitution of the United States of America,” Robart said. “I don’t know how to be any more direct than that.”

Former, longtime KING 5 Investigative journalist Linda Byron, who covered the Consent Decree case, says Judge Robart is known for being "fair and tough."



"He takes his role as federal judge very seriously," said Byron. "I think he strongly believes in justice and the courts role in checks on government agencies whether they be police departments or executives."



"He is thought to be fearless, which this ruling seems to support," she continued.

Immigration supporters gather at airports in sign of welcome after ban lifted

KING 5's Natalie Brand contributed to this report.

Copyright 2017 KING