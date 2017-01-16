Lynden woman traveling to Inauguration Day, tickets in hand

Ashley Butenschoen of Lynden (left) helped set the stage for Donald Trump's visit to Lynden last spring. (Photo: KING)

LYNDEN, Wash. -- Ashley Butenschoen already had tickets to Friday's inauguration when she got an unexpected delivery two days ago.

"Being there will be, it'll be crazy," she said.

Butenschoen is active with Republicans in Whatcom County, and helped prepare the Northwest Washington Fairgrounds for then-candidate Donald Trump's arrival last spring. After his victory in November, she knew she had to be in Washington D.C. for the big day.

"I'm not surprised he won," said the mother of four. "I'm not surprised he's being sworn in. I kind of called that he would win. He just doesn't lose or quit."

While she is excited to see history, she is also anxious to see how the Trump presidency will work, and whether it can achieve healthcare and education reform.

"I'm ready to go," said Butenschoen, "We need to honor him, because he has been elected. Whether or not you voted for him, we should honor him and hope for the best."

