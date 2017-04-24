NAMPA - Idaho's Republican U.S. Rep. Raul Labrador, who represents Idaho's first district, took questions during a second local town hall meeting at Mission Aviation Fellowship.

Monday night's town hall was in a smaller crowd with a different question and answer format than last week's, but constituents questions were still tough and covered a variety of issues.

Labrador fielded questions for over two and a half hours, from both supporters and dissenters.

The crowd was energetic and excited. Some were angry with the congressman, holding his feet to the fire, and others were very happy with the work he's doing in Washington.

This venue was much smaller than his previous town hall venue. The Mission Aviation Fellowship seated about 375 people while his previous venue, the Meridian Middle School Auditorium sat about 1200.

Another difference was that people had to get a ticket to ask questions which was a method used to try to speed up the process.

The questions spanned a variety of topics, but the majority were about health care.

"We have Medicaid right now that I think is working," said Labrador.

To which constituent Chelle Gluch, quickly replied, "that has not been expanded in Idaho."

Labrador: "Correct, correct, but there are people ,,, and the other thing that we're going to do with this bill we're passing, we are putting $115 billion to cover some of those people that are not being covered by Medicaid. They are going to be covered through this $115 billion dollars."

Gluch: "Don't you think that all of us deserve the same equal access to level of care?"

Labrador: "You have the same access level of care."

Gluch: "No we don't. No sir, we don't

Labrador defended what he said at last week's town hall saying that health care is not a basic human right.

He was strongly against the recently proposed health care act because he says it would have made health care more costly and he wants to give more power to the states.

Labrador said repeatedly he wants to reduce the cost of health insurance for Americans so all can have access to health care.

Among a variety of other topics, Labrador defended his view that states should control public lands. He said he supports building a southern border wall, and argued that he doesn't believe there has been any wrongdoing on Trump's part in regards to relations with Russia.

Labrador was also grilled on subpoenaing Trump to release his tax returns.

"We live in a country where we don't go into fishing expeditions on people," said Labrador. "That is the difference between the United States and just about every other country. You have to have evidence of criminality or of wrongdoing before we start asking people for an investigation I was a criminal defense lawyer. "

The congressman opened up Monday night by saying "you can boo me all you want, but be respectful of one another."

The crowd remained respectful for the most part, but the congressman definitely had an urgency to get through the questions.

A lot of people, both republicans and democrats, thanked the congressman for being willing to answer to his constituents and for holding a town hall.



We are working to post the full video clip of the town hall meeting.

NOTE: Unfortunately the first several minutes are without audio, but the problem is resolved if you scroll ahead.

