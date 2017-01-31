LGBT advocates glad of Trump order to maintain workplace protections

Rainbow flag (Photo: KING)

SEATTLE – LGBT advocates in Seattle were optimistic, but measured, in their response to President Donald Trump maintaining workplace protections for the LGBT community.

The protections, which cover federal workers, were first instituted by the Obama administration.

“I think for us right now, we’re glad that this particular protection, employment protection, remains in place,” said Fred Swanson, executive director of Gay City.

But Swanson added he’s still very much concerned with the bigger picture.

“I don’t think that we should be get ahead of ourselves,” he said. “Just because we can’t be fired if we’re a federal contractor for our sexual orientation or gender identity means that all of a sudden the LGBTQ community is unaffected or should celebrate what’s happening in the country right now.

“I don’t want us to be naïve,” he continued. “You've chosen not to dismantle this one thing, and that's great, and that'll help a lot of people, we're more than just that and so I think it's important we look at the greater context and not just say, ‘Oh, we're good now.’”

Swanson added he's concerned Trump could also enact discriminations against the LGBT community in the form of religious exemptions.

