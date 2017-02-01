Lars Larson among first to join White House press briefing via Skype

Lars Larson (Photo: KXL)

PORTLAND, Ore. – Portland conservative talk show host Lars Larson will be one of the first people to ask a question at a White House press briefing without being in Washington D.C.

White House press secretary Sean Spicer made the announcement during his briefing on Tuesday.

Larson will be one of four media members to participate in Wednesday’s press briefing through video-chat application Skype. Spicer called the new program “Skype seats,” which allows people outside of Washington D.C. to ask a question during the White House's daily press briefing.

Spicer said Larson, Natalie Herbick of Fox 8 in Cleveland, Jeff Jobe of Jobe Publishing in Kentucky, and Kim Kalunian of WPRI in Providence were the first four people selected to participate in the program.

Larson, who hosts a nationally syndicate conservative talk shown on KXL, told KGW his question will be one nobody expects.

KGW