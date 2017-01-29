'Lady Liberty is crying:' Oregon leaders speak out against Trump's immigration ban

Oregon Governor Kate Brown (Photo: Josh Edelson / AFP / Getty Images)

PORTLAND, Ore. -- Several state and local leaders spoke out Sunday against President Donald Trump's executive order banning legal U.S. residents and visa-holders from seven Muslim-majority nations from entering the United States for at least 90 days.

Some leaders sent official statements, while others voiced their displeasure via social media. The following is a collection of the statements and social media commentary:

Governor Kate Brown

President Trump’s recent Executive Orders that divide and discriminate do not reflect the values enshrined in the U.S. Constitution or the principles we stand for as Oregonians. In Oregon, where thousands have fought for and demanded equality, we can not and will not retreat. As Governor, I will uphold the civil and human rights of all who call Oregon home. My staff is studying the recent Executive Orders to determine what effects they may have on Oregonians, and I will explore options to keep Oregon a safe place for everyone. I am also in contact with the Port of Portland and local authorities and am prepared to assist if necessary. "Now, more than ever, we must stand together, guided by the enduring belief in freedom, liberty, and justice for all, and make our voices heard.

Oregon Senator Jeff Merkley

Lady Liberty is crying. The quote at her base says, ‘Give me your tired, your poor, your huddled masses’ — it doesn’t say, ‘if you’re of one religion or another,’” Merkley said. “Rather than degrading our foundational principle of religious freedom, we must stand shoulder-to-shoulder with our Muslim brothers and sisters.”

Oregon Senator Ron Wyden sent out three tweets about the ban

Banning refugees fleeing persecution is unequivocally un-American & does not make us safer. Real victims. Real damage to our national security. We will fight this. Any religious test for refugees is morally abhorrent & unconstitutional.

Oregon Congressman Earl Blumenauer tweeted twice about the ban

Families are already unjustly being torn apart b/c of Donald Trump’s cruel & unjustified order. By word & deed, Trump is making us less safe My office is reaching out to legal orgs & monitoring the situation in PDX. I will do everything I can to fight against this cruel action.

Oregon Congresswoman Suzanne Bonamici tweeted a statement and video clip

Turning our backs on refugees

betrays our American values and doesn't make our country safer. #nobanpdx pic.twitter.com/AcrYRdp4OX — Suzanne Bonamici (@RepBonamici) January 29, 2017

Joint statement from Oregon Attorney General Rosenblum and 15 other state attorney generals

As the chief legal officers for over 130 million Americans and foreign residents of our states, we condemn President Trump's unconstitutional, un-American and unlawful Executive Order and will work together to ensure the federal government obeys the Constitution, respects our history as a nation of immigrants, and does not unlawfully target anyone because of their national origin or faith. Religious liberty has been, and always will be, a bedrock principle of our country and no president can change that truth. Yesterday, multiple federal courts ordered a stay of the Administration’s dangerous Executive Order. We applaud those decisions and will use all of the tools of our offices to fight this unconstitutional order and preserve our nation’s national security and core values. We are confident that the Executive Order will ultimately be struck down by the courts. In the meantime, we are committed to working to ensure that as few people as possible suffer from the chaotic situation that it has created.

Portland State University President Wim Wiewel

We are dismayed about the impact of the executive order signed by the president denying entrance to the United States from seven predominantly Muslim nations. Portland State Univ. currently educates more than 1,900 international students, including 76 from Iran, Iraq, Libya, Yemen and Syria that are part of the ban. Most of them are graduate students. The order has a chilling effect not only on these students but on our Muslim students and all international students. Young people from across the world have come to universities in the United States for decades because our higher education system is a global leader in providing educational opportunities. At PSU, our international students provide cultural and academic contributions that are integral to our mission and enrich the campus life of Oregon and domestic students. As I said in declaring PSU a sanctuary campus, we have a responsibility to do all we can to make all of our students feel safe and supported regardless of their religion, national origin or immigration status. We are working with our students from these five nations to help them navigate this executive order.

KGW