Labrador to president on immigration block: Attack the decision not the judge

BOISE – Representative Raul Labrador (R-Idaho, First Congressional District) responded to a Seattle judge’s decision to temporarily block President Donald Trump’s immigration order.

Labrador offered some advice to the president saying on Twitter, “Attack the decision (it’s weak) not the judge. Liberals are imploding, don’t make personal attacks the story.”

Labrador said U.S. District Judge James Robart’s order had zero analysis showing how plaintiffs would prevail on merits. He said it was just analysis of irreparable harm.



Judge Robart granted a temporary restraining order Friday at the request of Washington state and Minnesota that's effective nationwide.



My advice to #POTUS - attack the decision (it's weak) not the judge. Liberals are imploding, don't make personal attacks the story. — Raúl R. Labrador (@Raul_Labrador) February 4, 2017

Lawyers for the U.S. government argued the states don't have standing to challenge the order, and said Congress gave the president authority to make decisions on national security and admitting immigrants.



Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson had sued, saying the order is causing significant harm to residents and effectively mandates discrimination. Minnesota joined the suit this week.

