Labor secretary nominee Andy Puzder expected to withdraw

President Donald Trump seen with Andy Puzder (file photo). (Photo: AP)

Andy Puzder, President Donald Trump's nominee for labor secretary, is expected to withdraw his nomination on Wednesday amid growing questions about his business record and scrutiny from senators on both sides of the aisle, a senior administration official confirmed to NBC News.

Puzder is the first of Trump's cabinet nominees to withdraw his nomination.

The head of CKE Restaurants, which owns Hardee's and Carl's Jr., came under harsh criticism from Democrats and liberal groups for his opposition to raising the minimum wage, past controversial comments, and the racy ads his properties have used to promote the fast-food chains.

Democrats, who so far have failed to block Trump's most contentious picks, vowed to put up a fierce fight against the labor secretary nominee.

Some conservatives have also taken issue with Puzder's immigration stance, saying it is at odds with Trump. His family also unemployed an undocumented worker as a housekeeper, though Puzder said he was unaware she was not in the country illegally.

Personal issues also complicated the restaurant executives nomination. Puzder went through a messy divorce and his ex-wife made allegations of domestic abuse that were later recanted.

Puzder's nomination was in doubt even before his nomination hearings as a number of Republicans were either non committal about supporting him or said they would oppose him outright.

