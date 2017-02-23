Justice Department may crack down on legalized marijuana, Spicer hints

. (Photo: KING 5 News)

WASHINGTON (AP) — White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer suggested on Thursday the Trump administration may crack down on states that have legalized recreational marijuana.

Spicer said during a press briefing Thursday that the issue rests with the Justice Department. But he said, "I do believe that you'll see greater enforcement of it."

He added that it is "something that the Department of Justice I think will be further looking into."

President Donald Trump said as a candidate that he supports medical marijuana. But Spicer says there's a big difference between that and the recreational use of the drug.

Thursday afternoon, the Washington Attorney General issued a statement in response to Spicer’s comments.

“I was deeply disappointed to hear the White House Press Secretary’s comments today regarding marijuana legalization by states like Washington,” Bob Ferguson wrote. “I will also be very clear with AG Sessions that I will defend the will of Washington voters. My office will use every tool at our disposal to ensure that the federal government does not undermine Washington’s successful, unified system for regulation recreational and medical marijuana.”

The Justice Department has several options available, including filing lawsuits on the grounds that state laws regulating pot are unconstitutional because they are pre-empted by federal law.

The National Cannabis Industry Association issued a statement in response to the possible policy as well.,

"It would be a mistake for the Department of Justice to overthrow the will of the voters and state governments who have created carefully regulated adult-use marijuana programs," they wrote in a release. "These programs are working. Marijuana interdictions at the Mexican border are down substantially, youth use has not increased in states with legal access to cannabis, and responsible cannabis businesses are contributing tens of thousands of jobs and hundreds of millions of dollars in economic impact to their communities."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

