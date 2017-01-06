Jayapal objects as electoral votes tallied

(Photo: C-SPAN, KING)

The U-S Congress officially tallied the electoral college votes today - the final step to confirming Donald Trump's election as President of the United States.



Each state's electoral vote tally was certified and read aloud before Vice President Joe Biden delivered the final total.

But freshman Washington state Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal tried to object as the vote was certified.

Despite Jayapal's objection, here's the final total:

Donald Trump, 304 votes.

Hillary Clinton, 227

Congresswoman Jayapal issued a statement Friday night that read in part:

"Tonight, I took to the floor of the U.S. House of Representatives and made one last attempt to challenge Trump's presidency. When I stood up, I knew nothing I could say would undo the presidential election. But I felt it critical that the American people saw that we know how democracy has been undermined and votes have been suppressed. I raised my voice to show you what we progressives are going to do for the next four years:

We're not going to stop being shocked. We're never going to become complacent. And we're never going to give up."

