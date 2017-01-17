Idaho Republicans head to D.C. for presidential inauguration

Inauguration preparations underway at Capitol building in Washington, D.C. (Photo: NBC)

BOISE -- Thousands of Americans will flood the National Mall in Washington, D.C. on Friday for the presidential inauguration.

President-elect Donald Trump and Vice President-elect Mike Pence will take their oaths of office at noon. Prominent Republicans from Idaho have already touched down in D.C., or heading there within the next day.

Members of the Idaho Republican Party are already in Washington, D.C. and Governor C.L "Butch" Otter and First Lady Lori Otter are heading to the nation's capital Wednesday afternoon. All are going to tackle other business before celebrating the swearing-in of the president and vice president.

"I'm looking forward to that formal process being over with so he can get to work to making America great again," Idaho Republican Party Executive Director David Johnston told KTVB over the phone as he waited for his flight to D.C. in the Philadelphia airport.

Four Idaho Republican Party officials touched down in D.C. on Tuesday, and another staffer will join them on Thursday. They arrived early because the inauguration coincides with the Republican National Committee's winter meeting.

"This is where all RNC members get together to conduct business and, most importantly for this week, to select and formally elect the new national party chair."

Donald Trump announced his selection in December of Michigan Republican Party Chair Ronna Romney McDaniel to succeed Reince Preibus as the new chair of the RNC. His selection requires the approval of all members of the RNC this week.

Johnston says there are dozens of people heading to the capital from the Gem State, including our governor and first lady.

"We're fortunate because there's a special place for governors," Gov. Otter told KTVB.

Gov. Otter will take part in a Medicaid roundtable in the Senate Finance Committee Thursday morning.

"Ms. Lori and I hadn't decided whether or not we were going to go until this opportunity came up- to be part of initial testimony from the states to the United States Senate," the governor added.

Following that, they will attend the Congressional Leadership Inaugural Celebration and later that evening, the Red, White and Western Inaugural Celebration. Otter will attend a governors' breakfast Friday morning and then head to the swearing-in, followed by inaugural celebrations and events. Friday night, he plans to attend the Liberty Ball at the Library of Congress.

"Mike and I were freshmen together in the 107th Congress," Otter added.

Otter is still being vetted for Trump's cabinet and the Governor's Press Secretary, John Hanian, tells KTVB the president-elect has not chosen his secretary of Agriculture. Hanian says there are at least half a dozen candidates being considered.

The Governor's Office says at this time, there is no one-on-one meeting scheduled for Otter and Trump while the governor is in D.C.

There will be around 7,800 National Guard troops from across the country on duty during the inauguration, but Maj. Chris Borders says the Idaho National Guard will not be there.

Tickets are required for special, reserved viewing but there will also be free public viewing space throughout the National Mall. Idahoans were able to get tickets through our congressmen or the state Republican party, but party officials tell me that time has come and gone.

Nearly 60 congressional Democrats are boycotting Donald Trump's presidential inauguration on Friday. Some said they can't take part in a ceremony that celebrates a president whose platforms contradict their constituents, while others are saving energy for the Women's March on Washington, which is a major demonstration taking place the next day. The march is meant to send the message that women's rights are human rights.

Here at home, there will be a Women's March on Idaho on the Statehouse steps Saturday morning with similar goals in mind.

"It's a celebration of the intersection of so many different communities with really diverse backgrounds, diverse ethnicities, diverse religions and a celebration of all of that and what we can accumulate together," participant Chelsea Gaona-Lincoln said.

Organizers of the local march say it is a thoughtful response to the heated election, not a reaction to Trump's inauguration.

