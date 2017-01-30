Idaho lawmakers respond to Trump executive order on immigration

US President Donald Trump speaks to the staff at the Department of Homeland Security. Trump vowed to restore 'control' of US frontiers as he moved Wednesday to fulfil his pledge to 'build a wall' on the Mexican border(NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP/Getty Images)

Protests have erupted in the Northwest and across the nation in response to President Trump's executive order on immigration.

The order, signed Friday, suspends entry of all refugees to the U.S. for 120 days, halts admission of refugees from Syria indefinitely and bars entry for three months to residents from the predominantly Muslim countries of Iraq, Syria, Iran, Sudan, Libya, Somalia and Yemen.

KREM 2 reached out to Idaho lawmakers for their responses to President Trump's actions. Their responses are below:

Sen. Mike Crapo (R-Idaho)

“I fully agree with the President’s intention to improve security at our borders and more fully vet those entering our country. That said, the way this order is implemented in the coming days and weeks may change as we’ve already seen unintended consequences for holders of legal green cards and other who were initially detained. I respect the differing viewpoints of Idahoans on the issue and ask for patience as we work thorough the plans needed to ensure our long-term safety.”

Crapo also released a statement to Boise media outlets on Sunday.

"During town meetings I held across my state, Idahoans affirmed that we must take steps to secure our borders and I agree," Crapo wrote. "We will need to constantly refine and improve our vetting process."

Sen. Jim Risch (R-Idaho)

Risch's office wrote in a statement to KREM 2’s sister station KTVB that the Republican lawmaker was still gathering information about the ban.

"Senator Risch believes that the protection of Americans and our national security is of the upmost importance," the statement reads. "He has consistently said that, in many cases, the U.S. vetting process for many areas of the world has been inadequate and does not ensure the safety of all Americans. As the senator evaluates this order, which was just issued this past Friday, he seeks to be guided by facts, not speculation. To that end, he is currently gathering and reviewing information and will learn more when he returns to Washington for briefings this week."

Rep. Raul Labrador (R-1st District)

“Congress has identified significant flaws with the vetting process for those seeking entry into the United States. The prior administration failed to adequately address security concerns. President Trump has finally taken necessary national security and public safety measures regarding refugees and non-immigrants seeking entry. The media’s mischaracterization of the order as a ‘ban on Muslims’ is not only false, it is intentionally designed to mislead the public and to undermine the President's agenda. The ban is temporary and does not exclude any particular group based on religion.

The President of the United States has sweeping powers to suspend the entry into the United States of aliens if their entry is detrimental to the interests of the United States. The Administration, however, could have done a better job of implementing this executive order. They failed to provide clear guidance on the policy which caused substantial confusion at the ports of entry. I urge the Administration to revisit the order's applicability to legal permanent residents of the United States, and exercise great care before taking future action. Inadequate review and poor implementation of this executive action threatens to undermine otherwise sound policy. I remain a strong supporter of President Trump’s bold efforts to keep America safe, but they must be legally sound and uniformly enforced. I look forward to working with the President on these issues.”

It is worth noting Labrador is the vice chairman of the House Immigration and Border Security subcommittee.

Rep. Mike Simpson (R-2nd District)

“The President is fulfilling his duty and promise to evaluate the screening process for those attempting to enter our country to ensure that these individuals are indeed safe and pose no threat to us. However, the Administration could have and should have disseminated the details and enforcement guidelines of the Executive Order in a more effective manner to minimize the unintended consequences of this change in policy. I am glad to see that the Administration has already taken steps to clarify these guidelines, and I hope all other errors in implementation of this order will be immediately addressed.”



