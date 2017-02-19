Hundreds rally outside Oregon State Capitol for immigrant rights

Hundreds gathered at an immigration rights rally in front of the Capitol on Sunday, Feb. 19, 2017, in Salem, Ore. Originally a march had been planned, but organizers were unable to get a permit after more than 1,500 people RSVP'd to the event. (Photo: Molly J. Smith / Statesman Journal))

On the heels of nationwide protests, several hundred people gathered Sunday outside the Oregon State Capitol in support and solidarity of immigration and immigration rights.

Forecasts of cold downpours didn't deter the crowd, which event organizers estimated to be more than 1,000 people.

Winds whipped the signs of protesters crowded on the Capitol Mall as Yesica Navarro spoke about growing up as an immigrant. Her family came to the United States when she was a child, looking for a better life and more opportunities. Learning a new culture and language was difficult for many others like her.

"Against all odds, we persisted, not just for ourselves but for our families," she said. "We love this country, and we want to be accepted. This is our home."

The crowd cheered and clapped as cars driving along State Street honked. One man appeared to be heckling protesters but couldn't be heard over the din of the crowd.

Donna and Mark Maynard of Salem along with their dog Maiah, donned pink, knitted, cat-eared hats and held a sign with the phrase "We the people are greater than fear."

They come from a family of immigrants, Mark said. Besides voting and volunteering to help refugees, the pair has shied way from political activism in the past. But now, they said want to speak up for immigrants' and women's rights.

"This year is different," Donna said. "It feels like we have to."

Micki Randall of Silverton brought her three children to the rally. The family held posters depicting a Lego figurine proclaiming: "Immigrants are awesome!"

She said they attended to support the idea that "we should love our neighbors."

The event, part of the Immigrants' March Presidents Day 2017, was a grassroots efforts. A few people wanting to stand up for immigrants' rights started organizing the gathering just over three weeks ago, said Maya Lopez of Portland.

A social media discussion with friends turned into a plan for the march which soon garnered more than 1,500 RSVPs on Facebook. The feedback was so immense, organizers decided to hold a rally in place of a march.

"We have such a large group, we couldn't get a permit," Lopez said.

The rally came one day after thousands gathered in downtown Los Angeles in opposition of immigration enforcement raids. On Thursday, stores closed, students stayed home from school and people protested across the nation as part of A Day Without Immigrants.

Lopez led the crowd in alternating chants of "Adelante!" and "Forward!"

"Together we are many, we are powerful and we are not going away," she said.

Several speakers ranging from Salem-based Syrian immigrant Moayad Adham to Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) participant Leonardo Reyes .

"To be honest with you, it's scary to stand up here and acknowledge that I am undocumented," Reyes said. "This has been my home since I was 10 years old."

In 2012, DACA helped him get a driver's license and work permit. It opened up a whole world of opportunities him and other Dreamers.

With immigration enforcement raids and DACA at risk, many are at risk of being forced back into the shadows of society and forgotten, he said.

"You have the power to make a difference," he told the crowd. "We need you to be our voices in the political world."

Before he became a teacher and a prosecutor, speaker Nick Tran was a refugee, airlifted from Vietnam 40 years ago. He pointed to the golden pioneer statue towering above the crowd. The statue was sculpted by an immigrant, he said.

"Within our nation's history, the list of immigrants and refugees was long and distinguished," Tran added.

Salem City Council member Cara Kaser encouraged the crowd to continue to fight to make sure everyone has a voice. Hold elected officials accountable for their actions or even run for office, she said.

"Immigrants are our future," she said. "Immigrants are our neighbors, they're our friends, they're our co-workers and they're our family... We don't need a ban on immigrants. We need to offer a hand in support. We don't need a wall. We need bridges."

