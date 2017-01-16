Hundreds rally in Portland with lawmakers in support of Obamacare

Hundreds of people joined Oregon Democratic lawmakers at a rally Sunday in Portland. (Photo: John Helm / KGW)

PORTLAND, Ore. — Hundreds of people joined Oregon Democratic lawmakers in Portland on Sunday to rally against the potential loss of President Barack Obama's health care law.

U.S. Sens. Jeff Merkley and Ron Wyden, and U.S. Reps. Earl Blumenauer, Kurt Schrader and Suzanne Bonamici took part in the event at a gymnasium in support of the Affordable Care Act.

Republicans in Congress have started the process of repealing the law that President-elect Donald Trump has said he plans to overturn.

Merkley told the crowd that more than 300,000 Oregon residents had gained access to health care under the Affordable Care Act.

Wyden says he's never going to support going back to the days that he says allowed insurance companies to have their way with anyone who was sick.

Associated Press