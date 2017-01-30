How do two sides find common ground?

Photo by Steve Spinnett

Editor’s note: App users can view this story here.

SEATTLE – After politically divisive start to 2017, many people are wondering how we can come together to find common ground.

In Portland, two Trump supporters attended an immigration ban protest Sunday with signs thanking President Donald Trump. Steve and Cindy Spinnett told KGW News that they wanted to have conversations and dialogue with people that thought differently from them.

The Spinnetts’ experience has sparked a conversation among KING 5 viewers who also want to close the gap of political division.

Share your advice for finding common ground on Facebook.

</iframe<iframe src="https://www.facebook.com/plugins/comment_embed.php?href=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.facebook.com%2FKING5News%2Fposts%2F10154355793381476%3Fcomment_id%3D10154355861736476&include_parent=false" width="560" height="141" style="border:none;overflow:hidden" scrolling="no" frameborder="0" allowTransparency="true">

Copyright 2016 KING