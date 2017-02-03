Gonzaga political science professor weighs in on current political climate

SPOKANE, Wash. – Amid arguments followed by protests, followed sometimes by violence, it can feel quite divided in the United States.

For some, recent events have left them wondering if there is a way to find common ground.

2 On Your Side’s Rob Harris sat down with Blaine Garvin, a professor of political science at Gonzaga University, to get his outlook on how everyone can maintain optimism in a time of strife.

Blaine Garvin, professor of political science at Gonzaga University.

Garvin started the conversation with a well-known quote by President Lincoln: “A house divided against itself cannot stand.”

Garvin said the quote was used by Abraham Lincoln just before the civil War.

“We’re not just before a civil war. So, things have been considerably worse than they are now. But, we are in a time where people aren’t seeing eye-to-eye on a lot of issues,” said Garvin.

Social media feeds are, more often than not, dominated by debate, with only a sneezing dog video or two to break the tension.

Protest has become a regular occurrence and they do not always stay peaceful.

Here in the Inland Northwest, recent protests have not been dangerous. They have, at times, been nasty, though.

Racial slurs were graffitied on the wall at the Martin Luther King Jr. Family Outreach Center. The GOP headquarters were the target of vandalism, an act that Spokane Police are calling a hate crime.

“Unlike, say 30 or 40 years ago, where people disagreed with each other on some things but agreed on others, now the disagreements are becoming more systematic. Liberals and conservatives are dividing more sharply. And that’s true both among voters and in the government,” said Garvin.

When asked what people can do to start speaking the same language again, Garvin advised that people try to stay positive.

“In our relationships with other people, we ought not to let this mood that’s there in the nation affect us. We should not start being impolite to people in stores. We should not look for reasons to disagree with one another. But, we should be the good, neighborly people that we are, and try as much as possible to maintain our personal relations and then build outward from that. Hope for a better country, because we’re still good people,” said Garvin.

KREM