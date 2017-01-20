Thousands of protesters filled Pioneer Courthouse Square. (Photo: Mike Benner, KGW)

PORTLAND, Ore. -- More than 10,000 people are expected to descend on downtown Portland Friday afternoon in the biggest protest planned for Inauguration Day in Portland.

The #J20PDX protest leaders said a rally will last at Pioneer Courthouse Square until about 5:30 p.m. and a march will follow.

Live updates:

At 4 p.m., Portland police said they were monitoring a small group of people but so far there have not been major issues.

At 3 p.m. the square was crowded with protesters carrying anti-Trump signs. Speakers began addressing a crowd of a couple thousand people at about 3:15 p.m.

Speakers addressed issues related to Trump's platform, including climate change, immigration, and civil rights.

While most attendees stood and listened to speakers, some stood around a pile of burning flags.

Round 2 of flag-burning. Someone here just told me "I hope you tell your viewers, most of us don't approve of that." pic.twitter.com/H6lsAZgvK1 — Maggie Vespa KGW (@Maggie_Vespa) January 21, 2017

Thousands of people at Pioneer Courthouse Square for #j20resist #j20pdx protest pic.twitter.com/Dw57iF0jVk — Mike Benner (@MikeBennerKGW) January 20, 2017

Police said some protesters had makeshift weapons.

Officers seized wooden poles & other materials in Pioneer Square to prevent use as weapons. Some protesters w/make-shift weapons. #J20PDX — Portland Police (@PortlandPolice) January 20, 2017

Protesters began gathering at Pioneer Courthouse Square at 2 p.m. and burning American flags at about 2:45 p.m.

Anti-Trump protesters making good on their promise to torch American flags @ Pioneer Square. pic.twitter.com/kakSadM3tM — Maggie Vespa KGW (@Maggie_Vespa) January 20, 2017

On Friday, lead organizer Gregory McKelvey said he hopes the rally is "super powerful."

"We’re here today to stand up against President Trump, and we’re going to send a signal that we are going to resist his policies at every angle," he said. "We are going to have a lot of super powerful speakers who are going to be here to speak, and then we're going to march. We plan on marching for a few hours and I hope it's going to be entirely peaceful and that we can do it in a way that the city will be proud."

McKelvey leads the group Portland's Resistance, which was formed in response to the election of Donald Trump.

Protests led by Portland's Resistance in the days following Trump's election were generally peaceful during the first hours of the protests, but on multiple occasions turned violent after a group of self-described anarchists joined the marches. On one night, more than $1 million in damage was caused to local businesses.

The protesters also caused significant traffic problems when they walked onto Interstate 5.

McKelvey has said it is not his job to police other protesters. Portland police have said they will not tolerate violence, vandalism or protesters entering freeways.

On Friday morning before the protest, many downtown businesses boarded windows and closed in anticipation of the event.





Loading... The crowd at Pioneer Square Friday afternoon. Kyle Iboshi, KGW

Thousands of protesters filled Pioneer Courthouse Square. Mike Benner, KGW

PSU students marching to the protest downtown. Art Edwards, KGW

Protesters arrive at Pioneer Courthouse Square. Ken McCormick, KGW

Students walk out at Portland State University. Art Edwards, KGW

Students walk out at PSU. Art Edwards, KGW

Protesters gather at Pioneer Square for a planned flag burning. Maggie Vespa, KGW

Protesters arrive at Pioneer Courthouse Square. Ken McCormick, KGW

Protesters gathered in East Portland early Friday afternoon. Chris Willis, KGW



Boarded up windows in Portland. Maggie Vespa, KGW

The downtown Portland Nordstrom store windows are boarded up in anticpation of anti-Trump demonstrations expected the weekend of the Trump inauguration. (KGW Tim Gordon) Rollins, Michael

Portland police in downtown Portland. Christine Pitawanich, KGW

Portland students protesting the election of Donald Trump Courtesy Portland Student Action Network

Students at Thursday's rally in Pioneer Square. Mike Benner

A Wilson High School teacher addresses the crowd at Thursday's student protest. Mike Benner, KGW





























































