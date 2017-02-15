Idaho official: DHS may have tried to hack elections site

As voters go to the polls on Tuesday, we got a look at what goes on behind the scene at the Ada County Elections Office. (Photo: Paul Boehlke / KTVB)

IDAHO FALLS - The Idaho Secretary of State says a federal agency may have tried to hack the state's election website around the date of the presidential election without notifying Idaho officials in advance.

The Post Register reports that Secretary of State Lawerence Denney said Monday the U.S. Department of Homeland Security's IP address showed up as trying to access the state elections site. Similar accusations were made by the Georgia Secretary of State in December.

According to a DHS statement, the department only conducts cybersecurity scans with the consent of the system owner. DHS says it will work with Denney's office to address his concerns.

Homeland security officials previously said an employee had been legitimately accessing information in the Georgia incident but his computer was wrongly configured and made it appear that the system was hacked.

