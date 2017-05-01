Date set for arguments over grocery tax veto

Groceries being purchased at Winco Foods.

Lawmakers who are challenging Gov. Butch Otter's veto of a grocery tax bill will have a chance to present their arguments in front of the Idaho Supreme Court.

Arguments are set for June 15.

Idaho Falls Reps. Ron Nate and Bryan Zollinger spearheaded the lawsuit, arguing that the governor has 10 days to veto a bill immediately after the Legislature adjourns.

Idaho's top lawmakers disagree saying the clock starts when the governor receives the bill.

The lawsuit was filed after Otter vetoed legislation that would have repealed the state's 6 percent sales tax on groceries.

KTVB