Cuban entrepreneurs worried about the Trump effect

Right now, American politics has Cuba at a fork in the road.

HAVANA - Eighteen months after the United States and Cuba opened embassies in their respective capitals, some Cubans are worried. Others are they encouraged by the election of Donald Trump as the next president of the United States.

Cuba may be a communist country, but like Russia and China, it has a budding business class, and much of that surrounds the industry that is catering to Canadian and European tourists and Americans visiting under restrictions. That means they can't come as full fledged tourists, but can come for educational and family visits under the provisions of the U.S. economic embargo.

We take a look at how one of those industries that looks forward to catering to even more Americans is worried about Trump statements that range from threatening to reverse the Barack Obama opening if Cuba does not continue to make political and economic reforms, to quotes that decades of economic isolation is enough.

