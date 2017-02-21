Changes under new immigration executive order
ICE says within the next 180 days, agents will begin to carry out the new enforcement priorities stated in a new guidance document that outlines plans to greatly expand enforcement activity and the pool of undocumented immigrants who could be deported.
wsts2 6:30 PM. PST February 21, 2017
