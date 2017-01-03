Brody sworn in to seat on Idaho Supreme Court

Gov. Butch Otter swears in attorney Robyn Brody as the new associate justice of the Idaho Supreme Court. (Photo: Idaho Governor's Office)

Rupert attorney Robyn Brody was sworn in today as the newest associate justice of the Idaho Supreme Court.

Gov. Butch Otter administered the oath of office during a ceremony at the Statehouse this morning.

Brody was elected to the Idaho Supreme Court in November when she defeated former Republican state Sen. Curt McKenzie of Nampa in a runoff election. Brody garnered 54 percent of the vote.

Brody replaces Chief Justice Jim Jones, who retired this month after 12 years of service.

