Brody sworn in to seat on Idaho Supreme Court

Rupert attorney Robyn Brody was sworn in today as the newest associate justice of the Idaho Supreme Court.
Gov. Butch Otter administered the oath of office during a ceremony at the Statehouse this morning.
Brody was elected to the Idaho Supreme Court in November when she defeated former Republican state Sen. Curt McKenzie of Nampa in a runoff election. Brody garnered 54 percent of the vote.
Brody replaces Chief Justice Jim Jones, who retired this month after 12 years of service.
