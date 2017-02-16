Bill to limit state, local involvement with immigration dies

Sen. Lisa Wellman, D-Mercer Island, supported the bill. (Photo: KING)

OLYMPIA, Wash. – A bill that would have prohibited and limited the roles state and local agencies in Washington can play in federal immigration investigations is dead at the state Capitol.

The bill, called the Keep Washington Working Act, was a result of what’s become a “hostile” work environment for immigrants, according to Sen. Lisa Wellman, D-Mercer Island.

While the bill did have a hearing, it did not come up for a committee vote.

The bill would have prohibited state agencies, including the Washington State Patrol, from using department resources to cooperate on investigations based on immigration status. Local police would have also been prevented from using facilities or funding for immigration enforcement.

“Federal agents should do their jobs,” said Wellman. “I don’t know it’s our responsibility to do this job for them.”

Wellman disagreed with critics who viewed the bill as a move to make the Washington a sanctuary state. She sponsored the bill as a way to calm fears rising among immigrant employees.

“It really has felt like there’s a hostile work environment going,” said Wellman.

Sen. Michael Baumgartner, R-Spokane, chair of the Commerce Committee, said while the bill raised an important issue, he noted it was introduced late in the session and said it is a federal issue still being debated in the courts.

More than a dozen people testified in favor of the bill, including advocates for immigrants and tourism officials. Only one person spoke against it, Rebecca Faust, who said the bill looked like it would make the state a sanctuary city.

“This bill would cripple enforcement of reasonable and lawful immigration enforcement,” Faust told Senators. “We are a nation of laws.”

