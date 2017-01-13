AG: No charges in voter intimidation case

Idaho voters (Photo: Deren Martinez/KTVB)

Attorney General Lawrence Wasden's office says it will not file criminal charges after being asked to review possible voter intimidation and interference in northern Idaho.

Deputy Attorney General Paul Panther sent a letter earlier this week alerting the Bonner County prosecutor's office that he did not find evidence of malicious harassment or stalking.

The Idaho Democratic Party announced before the November election that it had pulled a volunteer from campaign work in District 1. The district includes Bonner and Boundary counties, where many residents support far-right Republican candidates.

According to police reports, the volunteer was approached at various times by people he believed to be supporters of GOP Rep. Heather Scott. He said they intimidated him by photographing his vehicle in town and at his rural residence in the middle of the night.

Scott didn't immediately return requests for comment.

Idaho Democratic Party Chairman Bert Marley issued the following statement Friday afternoon:

“The Attorney General’s Office decided not to press charges because of a lack of evidence. While we are disappointed, we thank the Attorney General’s Office for the investigation.

"Idahoans - this is where you can help protect our voting rights. I would encourage you to use your camera or your phone to record instances of voter intimidation. In fact, if our organizer would have taken a picture of Scott’s campaign supporters who were leaning on his car outside of work, then they would of had the evidence they needed. Going forward, all Idaho Democratic Party workers will receive this type of safety and documenting training.

"We need your reports to help us hold these bad actors accountable. Voters should not be stalked, harassed, or intimidated while trying to cast a ballot. The Idaho Democratic Party will do whatever it can to help those who feel threatened when exercising their constitutional right to vote.”

