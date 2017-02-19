Advocates hold LGBTQ dance rally in Portland

Advocates dance at an LGBTQ dance rally Sunday at Peninsula Park in Portland. (Photo: KGW)

PORTLAND, Ore. -- Sunday in Portland, the LGBTQ community came together in Peninsula Park to demonstrate concern about what may happen to marginalized communities under the Trump administration.

The advocates modeled what they called a "Queer Dance Party" after a similar dance party broke out in front of then-Vice President-elect Mike Pence's vacation home about a month ago.

On Sunday, people in attendance said they decided to come together to get to know one another and build more of a community while expressing concern about Pence's past statements and policies.

Nico Serra, organizer of the event, said their hope was to "hopefully develop some trust together, so that if we do have to get out into the streets or we need to go to Salem and talk to our legislators, we at least know each other first and we can work together."

In 2014, when Pence was governor of Indiana, his chief counsel wrote a letter that said the state would not recognize hundreds of same-sex marriages after a federal judge overturned Indiana's law banning it.

In 2015, Pence signed a law that allowed business to refuse service if something conflicted with their religious belief.

President Donald Trump has said he will leave in place a law from the Obama administration protecting LGBTQ workers.

The event started at 3 p.m. Sunday and ended at 6.

KGW