Police search for hit and run driver

SPOKANE, Wash. – Police are searching for a driver who hit a motorcyclist on Sunday night.

The accident happened near East 11th Avenue and Southeast Boulevard. Officers credit a doctor, who just happened to be driving by, with saving the man’s life. The motorcyclist was severely injured and ended up losing his leg.

Police said the driver left a tail light at the scene of the crash. As a result, an auto shop was able to tell police what type of ca may have been involved. The auto shop believes it was an SUV, possibly an early 2000’s GMC, Chevy Suburban, Tahoe or Yukon. Police said they do not know what color the vehicle is, but they do know the missing tail light is on the back driver’s side.

"We do have a couple leads we're following up on. But at this point, we haven't gotten a picture of the vehicle. So if somebody knows this, or wants to turn themselves in to help this investigation, that goes a long way for them in the long run," Paul Taylor, SPD Collision Reconstructionist with Major Crimes said.

If you have any information, please contact Crime Check at 509-456-2233.

KREM