Planned Parenthood hosts rally in downtown Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. – Planned Parenthood held a rally in downtown Spokane on Saturday.

In a statement from Karl Eastlund, CEO, Planned Parenthood of Greater Washington and North Idaho, he mentions that their services are for the people and not about politics.

“We are here for our patients, no matter what. For the women, men, and young people we service, the care we provide isn’t about politics –it’s about their well-being, and we remain focused on ensuring our patients are able to access the health care we provide in a safe and caring environment,” said Eastlund.

In response to recent anti-Planned Parenthood protests, Eastlund said, “These protests are deigned to shame the patients who seek basic health care services from Planned Parenthood and to intimidate the health care professionals who work here. Women should be able to get health care without fear of violence, harassment, or intimidation.”

While the Planned Parenthood rally was taking place, anti-abortion groups protested at Planned Parenthood locations.

KREM