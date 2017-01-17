Spokane residents step up to support Fairchild AFB with Treats 2 Troops

Volunteers pack up boxes for Treats 2 Troops 2016. (Photo: Fairchild AFB)

FAIRCHILD AFB, Wash. --- Volunteers packed up 400 care packages for deployed military members as part of KREM 2’s Treats 2 Troops initative on Dec. 1.

For the sixth year in a row, KREM partnered with Fairchild AFB to fill the care packages with notes and treats from home.

Thousands of items were donated by viewers from around the Inland Northwest.

“The Spokane community has absolutely blown me away with their support,” said Col. Ryan Samuelson, 92nd Air Refueling Wing commander, in a release. “I remember getting a package [while deployed last year], and it makes a difference. When you open a card and it’s from somebody that you don’t even know thanking you for what you’re doing down range, it puts that extra touch and it helps out our members.”

For more information about how to donate to Treats 2 Troops each holiday season, click here.

KREM