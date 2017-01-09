NWCN
Orlando officer fatally shot; deputy killed in search for suspect

An Orlando police officer was shot and killed by an alleged murder suspect.

10News Staff , KGW 8:49 AM. PST January 09, 2017

ORLANDO -- Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer has called for an official day of mourning in the city as two law enforcement officers were killed in the line of duty Monday.

An Orlando Police officer, Master Sgt. Debra Clayton, was allegedly shot to death by suspect Markeith DaMangzlo Loyd.

An Orange County Sheriff's Office deputy was also killed in a car crash when he was responding to the shooting scene, WKMG reported. The deputy was hit while riding on Pine Hills Road and Balboa Drive around 11 a.m. when a driver turned into the oncoming path of his motorcycle.

The Orlando Sentinel reported on Twitter that the Orange County Sheriff's Office is working to notify the deputy's family before releasing his namec.

OPD posted on Twitter a video of Clayton's casket leaving the hospital.

A massive law enforcement manhunt in the area of near Cinderlane and Rosemont is underway. Authorities warn to not approach Loyd.

Loyd is also wanted in the December 13 murder of his pregnant girlfriend, according to WKMG. Lord allegedly shot Sade Dixon, 24, a mother of two, as she opened the door for Loyd. Dixon's brother was also shot when he intervened to help her following the gunshots.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area. 13 schools in the area near the shooting are also on lockdown.

