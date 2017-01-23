Organizers say 100,000 people participated in historic Women's March on Portland

Women's March on Portland (Photo: Will Coca)

PORTLAND, Ore. -- Organizers said 100,000 people joined Saturday's Women's March on Portland, the day after the inauguration of Donald Trump. Police estimated the crowd at 50,000-100,000 people and said it "easily one of the largest marches ever in Portland."

The march took place simultaneously with more than 600 marches across the world. The largest happened in Washington, D.C. with 500,000 people. USA Today reported 2.6 million people marched on Saturday worldwide.

More than 50,000 people signed up for the historic event in Portland, which started with a rally at 11 a.m. at Waterfront Park.

KGW reporters Maggie Vespa, Sara Roth, Chris Willis and Christine Pitawanich covered the event. Tap here to see their coverage of the march on your mobile device

Despite the rainy, chilly weather, hordes of people streamed into downtown Portland to march, clogging the Morrison and Hawthorne bridges. People from across Oregon and the Northwest attended the event.

Marchers carried homemade signs and the crowd was diverse, with families, children, people with disabilities, and dogs. Signs criticized President Trump's policies but also promoted women's rights, LGBT rights, and civil rights, among other platforms.

Photos: Signs at the Women's March on Portland

Loading... Signs at Women's March in Portland KGW

Signs at Women's March in Portland KGW

Signs at Women's March in Portland KGW

Signs at Women's March in Portland KGW

Signs at Women's March in Portland KGW

Signs at Women's March in Portland KGW

Signs at Women's March in Portland KGW

Signs at Women's March in Portland KGW

Signs at Women's March in Portland KGW

Signs at Women's March in Portland KGW

Signs at Women's March in Portland KGW

Signs at Women's March in Portland KGW

Signs at Women's March in Portland KGW

Signs at Women's March in Portland KGW

Signs at Women's March in Portland KGW

Signs at Women's March in Portland KGW

Signs at Women's March in Portland KGW

Signs at Women's March in Portland KGW

Signs at Women's March in Portland KGW

Signs at Women's March in Portland KGW

Signs at Women's March in Portland KGW

Signs at Women's March in Portland KGW

Signs at Women's March in Portland KGW

Signs at Women's March in Portland KGW

Signs at Women's March in Portland KGW

Signs at Women's March in Portland KGW

Signs at Women's March in Portland KGW

Signs at Women's March in Portland KGW

Signs at Women's March in Portland KGW

Signs at Women's March in Portland KGW

Signs at Women's March in Portland KGW

Signs at Women's March in Portland KGW

Signs at Women's March in Portland KGW































































of Autoplay Pause Show Thumbnails Show Captions

Photos: Women's March on Portland

The march began soon after the rally. So many people showed up to participate that people at the beginning of the march finished the 1.3-mile route well before thousands of people even began. The last marchers left Waterfront Park at around 2:30 p.m. The march finished at about 4 p.m.

Portland police said the women's march was "100% peaceful."

TriMet said MAX service was disrupted in downtown and buses were overcrowded due to the amount of people trying to get to the march. They called it "likely the largest crowds in our history in such a short period of time."

MAX service was restored to downtown at around 3 p.m. although they said trains and buses were experiencing delays.

Loading... Women's March on Portland Lee Perry

Women's March on Portland Lee Perry

Women's March on Portland Lee Perry

Women's March on Portland Lee Perry

Women's March on Portland Lee Perry

Women's March on Portland Lee Perry

Women's March on Portland Lee Perry

Women's March on Portland Lee Perry

Women's March on Portland Lee Perry

Women's March on Portland Lee Perry

Women's March on Portland Lee Perry

Women's March on Portland Lee Perry

Women's March on Portland Lee Perry

Women's March on Portland Lee Perry

Women's March on Portland Lee Perry

Women's March on Portland Lee Perry

Women's March on Portland Lee Perry

Women's March on Portland Lee Perry

Women's March on Portland Lee Perry

Women's March on Portland Lee Perry

Women's March on Portland Lee Perry

Women's March on Portland Lee Perry

Women's March on Portland Lee Perry

Women's March on Portland Lee Perry

Women's March on Portland Lee Perry

Women's March on Portland Lee Perry

Women's March on Portland Lee Perry

Women's March on Portland Lee Perry

Women's March on Portland Lee Perry

Women's March on Portland Lee Perry

Women's March on Portland Lee Perry

Women's March on Portland Lee Perry

Women's March on Portland Lee Perry

Women's March on Portland Lee Perry

Women's March on Portland Lee Perry

Women's March on Portland Lee Perry

Women's March on Portland Lee Perry

Women's March on Portland Lee Perry

Women's March on Portland Lee Perry

Women's March on Portland Lee Perry

Women's March on Portland Lee Perry

Women's March on Portland Lee Perry

Women's March on Portland Lee Perry

Women's March on Portland KGW

Aerial shot of the Women's March on Portland KGW

Women's March on Portland KGW

Aerial shot of the Women's March on Portland KGW

Women's March on Portland KGW

Women's March on Portland KGW

Women's March on Portland KGW

Women's March on Portland KGW

Women's March on Portland KGW

Women's March on Portland KGW

Women's March on Portland KGW

Women's March on Portland KGW

Women's March on Portland KGW

Women's March on Portland KGW

Women's March on Portland KGW

Women's March on Portland KGW

Women's March on Portland KGW

Women's March on Portland KGW























































































































of Autoplay Pause Show Thumbnails Show Captions

More: What to expect | What it's about

The women's march was a stark contrast to the Inauguration Day protest the night before. A peaceful rally took place Friday afternoon at Pioneer Courthouse Square but by 8 p.m.. police were using riot control agents, including pepper spray, tear gas and rubber bullets, to disperse crowds.

Live Blog Women's March on Portland

KGW