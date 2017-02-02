Oregon Gov. Kate Brown holds up an executive order after signing it Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017. (Photo: twitter.com/OregonGovBrown)

SALEM, Ore. -- Oregon Governor Kate Brown announced Thursday that she has asked Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum to legally oppose President Donald Trump's ban on immigration from seven primarily Muslim countries.

"These new policies from the White House show no regard for the values Oregonians believe in or the economic realities Oregon faces," Brown said.

The governor also signed an executive order that directs state employees to protect Oregon's status as a welcoming and inclusive state to all, including refugees and immigrants. The executive order requires that all state agencies not discriminate on the basis of immigration status.

A 30-year-old law that prohibits law enforcement from treating undocumented Oregonians as criminals was also broadened to require all state agencies, not only law enforcement, to follow this rule.

In addition, state agencies are prohibited from creating or taking part in the creation of a registry to identify any person on the basis of religious affiliation.

"I will uphold the civil and human rights of all who call Oregon home," Brown said. "It is also my duty to prevent any undue harm to our economy and ensure the ability of Oregonians to support their families."

