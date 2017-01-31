One sickened by whooping cough at Beaverton High School

health medicine doctor stethescope (Photo: KGW)

A case of whooping cough, also known as pertussis, had been confirmed at Beaverton High School.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention call pertussis a very contagious disease. Infected people are most contagious up to about 2 weeks after the cough begins, though antibiotics may shorten that time.

The serious respiratory infection is marked by violent, seemingly unstoppable coughing.

Whooping cough is most harmful for young babies and can be deadly, the CDC said.

KGW