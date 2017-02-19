Officer buys retiring K-9 partner for $1

DeKALB COUNTY, Ga. -- They've spent years together. Now with a vote of the DeKalb County commission, retired K-9 officer Andor will get to spend his retirement with his long-time human partner.
On Feb. 7, the county approved the sale of Andor to Eshlemen for $1 following the retirement of the 9-year-old Belgian Malinois.
Andor and Officer Eshleman were assigned to the the Special Operations Unit and answered calls for service throughout DeKalb and metro Atlanta, the county said in a press release.
During his 7-year career, Andor responded to 980 calls, was responsible for 239 arrests, apprehended 85 suspects and located 39 "missing articles."
"K-9 Andor is also credited with 120 drug finds resulting in $791,096 of illegal narcotics, $83,641 in currency and 59 weapons being seized," the county said in the release.
WXIA
