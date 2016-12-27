North Bend approves homeless shelter permit after four year wait

After years of frustration, Snoqualmie Valley Shelter Services has finally secured a permit to operate its winter shelter in North Bend. (Photo: KING)

SNOQUALMIE, Wash. -- After four years of trying, Snoqualmie Valley Shelter Services has secured a Temporary Use Permit to operate its winter shelter in North Bend from mid-January to early March. At the same time, the city has approved $2,000 for the homeless program.

"We were able to meet with North Bend and put together a permit that was mutually agreeable," said Jennifer Kirk, director of the shelter.

For years, Kirk said she tried to get the city to acknowledge the homeless issue in North Bend and approve a permit, even though because the shelter operates in a church such permission is likely not mandatory.

Homeless advocates across King County criticized the city's response, including its camping ban, which garnered attention from the American Civil Liberties Union and U.S. Department of Justice.

Not long after being profiled in September, the city sat down with Kirk and worked out a permit and funding appropriation.

City leaders did not respond to requests for comment.

"We have a foundation to build from," said shelter director Jennifer Kirk, "This is really exciting. I would like to focus on moving forward from here."

